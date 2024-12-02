Play Brightcove video

William Tate told ITV Channel his plans for the political term and that he feels "humbled" to have been re-elected.

President William Tate has told ITV Channel he will focus on a healthy ageing initiative for the next political term.

It comes after residents in Alderney re-elected William Tate as President for the next four years, following his majority vote in the election on Saturday 30 November.

Mr Tate explains his initiative for the political term, he says: "Something I am looking at is healthy ageing and how we as a community can embrace that concept.

"I want to bring together all the professionals and have workshops and presentations so that we can engage with the community and make sure we can enjoy being fit and well for as long as possible.

He adds he feels honoured to have achieved the position: "I feel very humbled, to be honest, I have done this job for 5 years and last night [Satruday 30 November] was an endorsement by the community that they feel I have done a good job and they want me to carry on in the future.

"It makes me feel really humble."

He continues: "I want to be the very visible face of Alderney both here in the community and further afield so that I can promote the island so more and more people can visit us and take advantage of what we have to offer."

Mr Tate explains why he believes he won the vote, he says: "I think people really see me as being part of the community, I have lived here for 30 years and over that time I have invested a lot of energy in the community.

"So I think, without blowing my own trumpet, that is what the public sees in me - someone who is passionate about the island, passionate about the community and passionate about maintaining all those qualities as time goes on."

In a message to the residents of Alderney, he says: "We work together as a community and I think the challenges that we face are best met if we work together so we can protect the island and make sure the unique environment is handed on to our children and our grandchildren."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...