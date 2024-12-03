The likeness of a Guernsey politician has been captured by the work of a local caricaturist.

Deputy John Gollop's likeness has been recreated - in paper mache form - by artist Ross le Brun.

Ross says the 'Mini Gollop' was an opportunity to practice transferring his caricature skills from paper to plaster.

Remarkably, the statute only took Ross three days to complete - including the initial sketch. Credit: ITV Channel

Ross adds that he chose a caricature rather than a 'straight' portrait because they're instantly recognisable and tend to make people smile.

Something of a local celebrity, Deputy Gollop's statue is unmistakable: complete with his signature cigarette and bag of papers in hand.

ITV Channel went down to meet Ross and get Deputy Gollop's first reaction to his statue. Credit: ITV Channel

Deputy Gollop has given the miniature double his seal of approval.

He says: "I think he looks a bit younger and smarter than me in real life.

"It gives me a bit of Churchillian pugnacious look... whether that's Winston Churchill, or Churchill the dog though, I'm not too sure."

Selfies with 'Mini Gollop' can be taken at the Guernsey Arts Open until the end of the year. Credit: ITV Channel

'Mini Gollop' is currently being exhibited at the George Crossan Gallery as part of the 2024 Guernsey Arts Open.

The exhibition celebrates the diversity of local talent and encourages collaboration between artists.

