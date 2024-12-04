Play Brightcove video

DFDS Seaways and a ferry expert have commended Jersey's decision to select the Danish firm as its chosen ferry provider.

Jersey's government chose DFDS last night (Tuesday 3 December) to take over from Condor Ferries by March 2025.

Vice President DFDS Seaways, Fillip Hermann, says he is aware the ferry services are a "lifeline" to islanders and restated prices will not change.

Speaking to ITV News, he explains: "We are extremely happy and proud but also humble at the same time. We know it comes with a big responsibility."

The DFDS boss has reiterated their commitment to Jersey, saying: "We intend to deliver all the different elements of the contract to give a service to Jersey.

"We have been involved as a contingency service for some time now and we realise that this lifeline services.

"Jersey depends on getting these [freight] services, daily to the island, so we are aware that it is very critical. We have a lot of experience across our network working in freight so I'm sure we can set something up that is really strong and in the benefit of Jersey.

"In terms of prices, we have not changed anything, from our Pan Island offer to what we have now, to Jersey so I don't think we will see any changes there.

"We will start with as few changes to routes as possible keeping Poole, Portsmouth and St Malo, so we will keep things the people are used to."

In an interview with ITV News, DFDS expert George Holland, who's also in charge of the DFDS Forum in the UK, also praised the Jersey government's decision as "bold and possibly even courageous".

He explains: "Historically, every time this contract has come up for review, Guernsey and Jersey have always stuck to the incumbent, Condor.

"They have been around for 60 years now, so this is a bold decision, it's forward-thinking.

"I think Jersey's Government have obviously understood and recognised the case DFDS have put forward, they are offering a new vision and a new investment potentially this is really exciting in terms of Ferry travel for the Channel Islands in the future."

"[DFDS] have been around for 150 years plus now [...] they know what they are doing and I don't think they would have entered into this market if they didn't believe they could make a success of it."

George adds: "Our hearts go out to the staff at Condor who are facing an uncertain future, there is hope they can make the transition to DFDS."

In a statement, Jersey's Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham says: "It is with a bit of a heavy heart if we are honest, we say farewell to Condor Ferries.

"They've been with us for a long time but it is time to move forward. We have to put that to one side and we have to act in the best interests of Jersey and hopefully the Channel Islands in the long term."

