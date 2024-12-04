DFDS Seaways: what we know so far about a Jersey-only service

Jersey ministers have confirmed DFDS Seaways' fleet proposals, as well as UK and French routes,

It comes as Jersey forges ahead to sign a contract with DFDS Seaways to provide their passenger and freight services for the island.

On Tuesday 3 December, the Minister for Sustainable Economic Development, Deputy Kirsten Morel gathered the full support of the Council of Ministers to select DFDS Seaways as their chosen ferry operator.

Media were invited to a morning briefing on Wednesday 4 December to hear from Deputy Morel, as well as Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham and DFDS Seaways Vice President Filip Hermann.

Deputy Morel says that while the islands haven't seen any other operators for many years, he believes a Jersey-only service will "enhance customer experience" and provide "better pricing" for islanders.

Deputy Kirsten Morel, Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham, and DFDS Seaways Vice President Filip Hermann briefed media on current ferry plans. Credit: ITV Channel

Passenger services

Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham confirmed that the proposed routes that will be operational initially are through Poole, Portsmouth, and St Malo.

He added that DFDS have a dedicated fleet of four vessels which include a Ropax, a freight vessel, and two high-speed vessels.

DFDS say that their ferries will be faster to the UK for Jersey passengers, with three new ferries to service the island within the next six years.

They also add that two dedicated high-speed ferries will be ready for the summer.

A timetable for 2025 will be published by the end of next week (Friday 13 December), with DFDS boss Filip Hermann saying they have "dropped everything" to ensure they get the timetable and service ready come March.

Credit: PA Images

Herr Hermann confirmed they are interested in taking on Condor staff who might be let go as Brittany Ferries press forward with a Guernsey-only service.

He explains: "We of course believe that there are excellent people working on [Condor Ferries] and we would be happy to welcome as many as possible on this new business with us."

Deputy Morel affirmed that there will be inter-island services, assuring sports clubs and other community groups that he is speaking to Guernsey's Deputy Neil Inder regarding services between the Bailiwicks.

Deputy Morel has also assured islanders that contingencies are in place if DFDS need to take over the service early.

He explains: "Condor is obviously under contract at the moment until the end of March, and I've no reason to think that they won't uphold that element of the contract.

"But when the transition period happens, unforeseen things can occur, so from that perspective I think it's good for all islanders that we can rest assured that we are covered should something unforeseen happen in the next few months."

"This decision [...] will secure the best possible ferry service for Jersey long into the future." - Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham Credit: ITV Channel

Freight services

DFDS is promising a flat rate card for freight, meaning that everyone will pay the same rate, no matter the volume that they are shipping.

DFDS hopes this will provide greater certainty and competitiveness.

They also say that there will be more regular freight sailings to France and the UK at peak times.

Previously, Filip Hermann told ITV News that freight services shouldn't increase with a Jersey-only service.

However, businesses will still have to navigate the Channel Islands being served by two completely different operators.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...