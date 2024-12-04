Guernsey mountain bikers left bewildered over wooden stake sabotage

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Matthew Leach speaks to the mountain bikers alarmed at the discovery of a wooden stake placed to sabotage their new cliff route

Mountain bikers in Guernsey have been left bewildered after discovering their cliff path cycle was sabotaged this weekend.

Members of the Guernsey Mountain Biking Association (GMBA) found a wooden stake dotted with nails laid across their path, putting cyclists as young as 12 in danger.

After having spent a decade trying to secure permission to ride along Guernsey's South coast at night, 70 licences were granted this year to allow some GMBA to ride.

The stake presented a danger not just to cyclists but to other cliff path users as well. Credit: ITV Channel

This weekend's cycle was one of the GMBA's first trial rides, and they believe that the stake was purposefully laid across the path as an act of protest.

This is despite the group clearly-signposting areas where they ride.

Dan Thwaite, Chair of the GMBA, says it's unfortunate that the group's activities have been challenged so early into their trial.

He says: "It's not really something that you'd expect.

"People may not agree with riding bikes - some people don't. But it shouldn't be something where you go out there meaningfully to obstruct our pathway."

The GMBA have secured 70 licences to cycle on Guernsey's cliff paths as part of a trial lasting until March. Credit: ITV Channel

Dan added that whilst the group was vigilant and managed to avoid injury, others might not be so lucky.

He says: "If you were running along here, that's a trip hazard.

"On a bike, we have lighting but people do regularly travel here at different times of the day and may not be fully focusing on where they're going."

The association has reported the incident to Guernsey Police.

