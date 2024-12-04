Guernsey has officially signed a 15-year agreement with Brittany Ferries to deliver lifeline sea services for the island.

However, there are concerns over how much will be offered to islanders as Jersey chooses a different ferry provider.

Jersey's government announced on Tuesday 3 December that they had chosen Danish company DFDS Seaways to take over the island's ferry service provision.

Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries Chief Executive, says they are "thrilled" to have signed a long-term agreement.

Yet Jersey's announcement means that Brittany Ferries - Condor Ferries' parent company - will be left with around 30% of the Channel Islands' ferry business.

This significant loss jeopardises their profitability, leaving some concerned that they will not be able to deliver the services promised when they released their timetables last week.

When submitting their bid, Brittany Ferries said that a joined-up service would "make more sense" and would be "better for all".

Yan Milner, former Managing Director of Sark Shipping, believes the split will present a significant challenge for both Brittany Ferries and DFDS.

He says: "They are both now working with a much smaller market than previously.

"[However,] t he advantage Brittany Ferries has got is that they already have a network."

Deputy Neil Inder, who oversaw Guernsey's tender process, remains certain that a Guernsey-only service is sustainable.

He says: "We are confident the new schedule offers the community consistency and resilience.

"Brittany Ferries believes the schedule will enable it to be commercially viable and we are confident it strikes the right balance between enabling the company to achieve that while providing the lifeline services we need."

Christophe Mathieu says Guernsey's signing will provide a "welcome boost for tourism, hospitality and outbound travel for Islanders". Credit: PA Images

There are also fears that relations between the Bailiwicks will be fractured along with the transport links.

Brittany Ferries' proposed timetables offered just one Guernsey-Jersey sailing each week; previously, Condor offered six.

Some islanders critiqued these proposals online, with many arguing it was "not good enough" and that it would effectively "put an end" to inter-island day trips and sporting events.

Many also noted that the proposed Brittany Ferries timetable did not make use of the Liberation boat; signalling an end to the fast ferry service.

Simon de la Rue, of the Guernsey Tourism Partnership, worries about what impact this reduced connectivity will have on Channel Islands' relations.

He says: "Continuing down this route, with the islands moving farther apart, is not in anyone's long-term interest.

"I fear that the populations of the Channel Islands are now guinea pigs in the experiment that has become the ferry service links."

However, at a press conference outlining Jersey's planned contract with DFDS, Jersey's Deputy Kirsten Morel confirmed that their chosen ferry provider will also offer inter-island sailings.

Christophe Mathieu told ITV News that the company is "ready to go". Credit: PA Images

Condor Ferries currently holds government contracts for both islands, which expire in March 2025.

The original process involved the joint efforts of the Guernsey and Jersey governments to find a ferry provider who could service both islands.

After some delay, the States of Guernsey announced Brittany Ferries as their chosen operator. Jersey then created another ferry tender process for a Jersey-only operator to which DFDS and Brittany both applied.

Chairman Jean-Marc Roué has made assurances that they were committed to their regions.

He says: "Never in our 52-year history have we abandoned a ferry line or a service to a region for lack of profitability."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...