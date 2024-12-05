Guernsey Water has announced its bills will increase from Wednesday 1 January.

Typical household water bills are set to rise between £5 and £8 - an 11% increase for metered customers and 12% for unmetered customers.

Guernsey Water managing director, Steve Langlois, says they have seen "significantly higher costs" in the last two years as they invest in the island's water network.

The water company has vowed that any income from the increase will go towards investing in "essential services".

Guernsey Water is investing £2.8 million into new tankers, with further funds going towards the renewal of St Saviour's water treatment works.

A further £6.4 million will go towards developing the Island’s water network and other infrastructure, including a continuation of the water ring main replacement.

Mr Langlois explains: "It has taken over 100 years to develop these facilities and they require continuous investment to maintain and renew them, and for reasons that are out of our control the cost of doing this has increased considerably.

"These assets have served our community for generations, and their renovation will ensure they continue delivering for decades to come."

£1.65 per day for metered customers

£2.44 per day for unmetered customers

There will also be an increase to the cesspit emptying charge from £9.09 per load to £10.47, affecting approximately 5,500 islanders.

Guernsey Water says they are working to reduce costs, saving £325,000 in 2023 through changing how they maintain wastewater assets.

However, the water company added that they were "unable to avoid putting charges up".

Mr Langlois says: "The increase in charges in 2025 will ensure that schemes which are vital for protecting public health and enable much-needed housing development, also progress."

