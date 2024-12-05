Jersey's Planning Committee has voted unanimously against converting the former Nude Dunes restaurant into a self-catering accommodation.

It comes after the new building owner, Nadia Millar asked for the planning department's approval to change the building's use.

T he planning application stated it wanted a "partial change of use from Cafe or Restaurant to a two-bedroom self-catering holiday accommodation".

However, the Planning Committee unanimously rejected the proposals.

Chair of the Committee, Connétable Philip Le Sueur, outlined his concerns about the "detrimental impact on the ecology" surrounding the site.

The committee also expressed apprehensions over the economic viability of converting the site's use after Nadia expressed that the restaurant was not viable at La Pulente, partly due to competition from La Braye and El Tico.

The committee did not see how converting the site into another form of hospitality would make it economically viable.

Planners inspected the site on Tuesday 3 December to make a final decision. Credit: ITV Channel

The former restaurant closed on Thursday 30 November with owners writing on social media: "We have done everything in our power to avoid this situation."

However, more than 200 residents protested at La Pulente on Sunday 28 July, expressing concerns the site could be expanded into tourist accommodation.

They claimed that if approved, plans would jeopardise Jersey's protected coastline.

At the time, environmentalist Nigel Jones explained: "I wouldn't even want to see it as a fine-dining restaurant with expensive prices, now it's creeping onto residential, that I don't think is acceptable.

"This is a coast for everybody, not just for the few who can afford it."

