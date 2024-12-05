A proposition that would have removed Jersey's Bailiff from the States Assembly - if approved - has been withdrawn.

Connétable Andy Jehan brought forward the proposition which would have seen the Bailiff's role in the States replaced by a Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

If approved, the Bailiff would still preside in the Assembly on Liberation Day, on a Royal Visit, and be invited to preside in or address the Assembly on other ceremonial or appropriate occasions.

It follows Jersey's Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, announcing his retirement from office in October.

He explains: "I have been of the view for many years that, whilst it is important to respect our traditions, Jersey must always seek to meet key democratic principles.

"Nevertheless, it has become apparent this week that, whilst a majority of States Members recognise that a move to an elected or appointed Speaker is an appropriate change, a number of Members regrettably feel unable to vote according to their conscience on this occasion.

"I do not wish to unnecessarily take up the time of the Assembly when the outcome of the vote is effectively already known."

Sir Timothy Le Cocq will retire from the role as Bailiff in October 2025. Credit: ITV News

Connétable Jehan says he believes "an unelected and unaccountable Speaker" is not sustainable in a "modern democracy", but recognised the Bailiff's historical and constitutional importance as the Civid Head of the island.

But the Connétable also criticised members, who he accused of interfering with the timing of the debate.

He explains: "I was disappointed with the events in the Assembly [...] some Members who are opposed to my proposition sought to interfere with the timing of the debate without consulting me, despite it being lodged in good order.

"I have been surprised that many States Members aren’t aware of Article 3 of the States of Jersey Law which already allows for a States Member to Chair the Assembly.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to those States Members and islanders who have offered their support in recent days and taken the time to discuss the proposition with me."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...