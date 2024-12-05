Channel Island residents have been warned to prepare for up to 75mph winds across the Bailiwicks this weekend.

Storm Darragh is expected to bring severe gale-force 8 winds starting Friday 6 December.

Jersey Met and Jersey's Emergency Planning team say winds are expected to notably increase from Friday and into Saturday.

Saturday afternoon will see winds at their strongest, with an increased risk of falling trees and debris on the roads.

Islanders are urged to only travel if necessary, to keep away from coastal areas, and to avoid any unnecessary danger.

Jersey's government is also urging islanders to keep personal property inside or tied down.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...