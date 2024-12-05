A man who attempted to import heroin to Jersey internally has been handed a six-year jail sentence.

Fabio Candido Simoes, 35, from Portugal, was sentenced at Jersey Royal Court on 5 December 2024 for trying to smuggle heroin to the island, valued at £40,000.

On Saturday 22 June 2024, Candido Simoes was stopped and questioned by Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) officers onboard a Condor Ferries vessel coming from Poole.

Candido Simoes told officers he was visiting a local supplier of online bike parts and said he owned an e-scooter company in London.

However, it was established that no business meeting had been arranged with the supplier.

He also could not provide details of his accommodation plans.

Officers became suspicious that Candido Simoes was carrying drugs internally following inconsistencies with his story and admissions of cannabis use.

The white plastic wrapped package, containing 61.32 grams of heroin with a purity of 18% diamorphine. Credit: Jersey Customs and Immigration Service

Upon being x-rayed, Candido Simoes admitted he was carrying heroin internally in a plastic-wrapped package containing 61.32 grams of heroin.

Paul Le Monnier, a JCIS Senior Manager, says: "Heroin use and addiction causes huge amounts of harm and misery and it's important that we prevent these dangerous drugs from reaching our streets."

