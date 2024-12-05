Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Verity Wishart has been uncovering how women with PMDD feel they have 'nowhere to turn'

Women in Jersey living with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) say they have "nowhere to turn" for support on the island.

Lawra Traylen experienced symptoms of PMDD for more than 40 years and now relies on medication to cope with everyday life.

She says: "I felt the world was ending, and I didn't want to be in it. I didn't see the point in being in it, I just didn't see the point in anything."

However, there are no specialists on the island fully qualified to deal with the condition.

What is PMDD?

PMDD is a very severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), which causes a range of emotional and physical symptoms every month during the week or two before a period starts. One in ten women are thought to suffer from the debilitating condition.

Symptoms include:

Depression, irritability, or anxiety

Headaches, joint and muscle pain

Overeating and problems sleeping

Thoughts of hopelessness

Intense anger and conflict with other people

Tension, anxiety, and irritability

Panic attacks

Suicidal feelings

No interest in your usual activities

Trouble concentrating

Feeling out of control

Lawra adds: "I don't even think my family knows of that feeling of just not wanting to be here.

"It's massive and it's scary."

Politicians in Jersey say women's health needs to be prioritised at a government level.

Chair of Health and Social Security Panel, Deputy Louise Doublet says: "Historically women's health has been under-researched, under-resourced, understaffed and underfunded. This situation continues in Jersey.

"There are hundreds if not thousands of women who are suffering with conditions by virtue of being a woman.

"They are just not getting the treatment they need and deserve."

Echoing Deputy Doublet, Lawra says: "We aren't losing the plot; we aren't just being ridiculous women or being silly. There is actually a reason for it and it is serious.

"It is time we are being listened to properly."

Dr Alisha Esmail, a Specialist GP for Women's Health in the UK says: "The fact that it covers a range of specialities, general practice, gynaecology, and psychiatry, it's all these specialities needing to work as one in an ideal world to try and treat this together."

She adds: "I think it is important to also advocate for yourself."

Lawra says: "I am only able to talk about it because I don't want somebody else to wait 43 years to find out.

"I want this to help other young women."

