The UK's biggest transport union has accused Condor Ferries of exploiting foreign sea workers following Jersey's decision to use DFDS Seaways for its passenger and freight services.The RMT has described Jersey opting for Danish company DFDS as "an important step forward in the fight to improve employment standards for seafarers".

The union states: "For decades, incumbent operator Condor Ferries has exploited foreign seafarers on these socially and economically vital routes between Portsmouth, Poole, and the Channel Islands."

Brittany Ferries - the main shareholder of Condor - has been quick to defend its pay standards and "strong working conditions for seafarers".

RMT has been vocal about its displeasure with Condor in the past, leading strike action against the ferry service in Portsmouth in 2019.

The Union states: "Through its reliance on agency labour, Condor has driven down standards, paying workers appallingly low wages. In 2014, the union exposed that Ukrainian Ratings were being paid just £2.35 per hour for three-month voyage-only contracts.

"Condor’s entire fleet is registered in the Bahamas under a flag of convenience, a tactic used to avoid meeting UK employment standards and one that mirrors the practices of P&O Ferries.

"While Condor, now part-owned by Brittany Ferries, has been awarded the Guernsey ferry contract, we will continue our campaign to ensure employment standards improve across all Channel Islands routes.

"Decent pay, job security, and opportunities for apprenticeships must be at the heart of all ferry operations."

Brittany Ferries has defended its pay and working conditions following RMT Union's claims. Credit: ITV Meridian

Brittany Ferries has responded to RMT Union's claims, branding them inaccurate and the timing as "not ideal".

They state: "Condor was one of the founding signatories to the 2023 Voluntary Seafarers Charter. Signed in the presence of respective transport ministers from the UK and France, its provisions guarantee minimum pay and strong working conditions for seafarers.

"Given this commitment, we don't know why RMT has chosen today to take a swipe at Condor and its crew.

"It's certainly not ideal, coming at a time of understandable concern among many of our loyal seafarer colleagues.

"Nor is it accurate.

"Perhaps though it is more of a message for others. Like us, the Unions will no doubt be closely watching what unfolds elsewhere on the English Channel in the months and years to come."

