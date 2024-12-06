Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Verity Wishart went along to see the gifts being organised

More than 100 children in Jersey will receive Christmas presents donated by strangers this year.

It follows a social media post by islander Charlotte Riley, who says she has been "overwhelmed" with gifts after putting a plea online for contributions to families in need.

Charlotte explains: "It started from me seeing a post on Facebook, it was an anonymous post where somebody said they were really struggling at Christmas and they were in need of some support.

"Everybody at some point in their lives will be in a difficult situation."

Charlotte says she felt no child should go without at Christmas and decided to create a Facebook page for those needing help with gifts for their children.

Charlotte says: "Obviously, it makes me very emotional that so many people have taken their time out to give, to go shopping, to get vouchers, to try and meet the needs of these children."

She has since been inundated with food parcels, brand-new toys, clothes and books, she says: "Every child has got at least one or two items that they've asked for on their Christmas list. Somebody has asked for some pink roller skates, and we've got them - new for her.

"Two sets of parents have asked for pyjamas because they don't have pyjamas for their children, people have gone and brought new pyjamas for them.

"Honestly, I can't tell you how unbelievable it's been."

Businesses, individuals and charities alike have come together to help the cause.

James Douglas, Pallot Glass & Windows, donated gifts, he says: "We gave 22 new presents to Charlotte, we also provided wrapping paper and bows so this would mean the parents can individually wrap their own gifts to give the children on Christmas day.

Charlotte says "No-one should feel ashamed.

"Everybody at some point in their lives will be in a difficult situation and a difficult time.

"The amount of people from all different areas and walks of life have contributed to this and for that, I will be eternally grateful."

