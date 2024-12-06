New electric bus trialled in Jersey

A new zero emission double decker bus is being trialled from today (Friday 6 December) in Jersey.

The bus will run on LibertyBus' number 15 route from St Helier to the Airport until next Friday.

Kevin Hart, Director of LibertyBus said: "We were a bit skeptical whether it would fit our island's roads, we tried it on all of our double decker routes and it fits no problem at all."

The 73 seater bus was which was made by Alexander Dennis Ltd runs on a 472kWh electric battery.

The trial is part of the company's drive to de-carbonise the island's public transport network.

In October, LibertyBus won a 10 year contract to continue to operate Jersey's bus service.

Kevin Hart said: "Part of the new tender says we will be changing our vehicles from 2026, so at the end of 2025 we will see some more single [electric buses] come in and hopefully the double deckers will come in quite soon after."

As part of the new contract, LibertyBus will replace its older vehicles with 22 ultra-low emission ones within 12 months and the rest of the fleet will be refurbished.

New self-service ticket machines will be also be installed at Liberation Station and faster ticketing systems will be introduced across the bus fleet.

