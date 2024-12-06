A red weather warning has been issued for the Channel Islands and residents in Jersey have been told only to travel if necessary ahead of Storm Darragh.

It comes after islanders have been warned to prepare for gale-force 8 winds, with occasionally severe gale-force 9 and gusts up to 75mph across the Bailiwicks.

Despite disruptions, islanders have been reassured the storm is "not expected to be as strong as Storm Ciarán."

Jersey

Jersey Met has forecast that winds will notably increase this evening (Friday 6 December) through Saturday, most likely their strongest during Saturday afternoon.

It adds that islanders should expect an increased risk of falling trees and debris on the roads.

What events have been cancelled?

The Christmas Tree Festival Craft Market has been cancelled on Saturday 7 December. However, it will go ahead on Sunday.

The Ice Rink is closed on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 December following forecasted winds, but islanders who have tickets for sessions on these dates can reschedule them for a new session time.

The Norman Christmas Market has been moved to Wednesday 11 December after the Condor Voyager was cancelled.

Les Amis Christmas Choir event at the Town Church due to take place Saturday 7 December has been cancelled. Les Amis is planning to rearrange a date which will be live-streamed.

Jersey Hospice Care's 'Light Up a Life event' is cancelled and is not being rescheduled.

Jersey Water has closed both Queen’s Valley and Val de la Mare reservoirs to the public.

Jersey Water says: "High winds will potentially make areas of both sites treacherous, with a likelihood of fallen trees and slippery pathways."

Jersey Water will assess both Queen’s Valley and Val de la Mare on Monday morning and determine whether it is safe to reopen the reservoirs to the public.

The Government of Jersey has reassured residents, it says: "Storm is not forecast to be as intense as Storm Ciarán which recorded winds up to Storm Force 11 with gusts in excess of 100mph."

Guernsey

The States of Guernsey has issued a flood warning on the West Coast.

It says: "There will almost certainly be major disruption at the ports and airport tomorrow (Saturday 7 December), with the possibility it extends into Sunday."

What events have been cancelled?

Grow Christmas Fayre has been rescheduled to take place on Sunday 15 December.

Household Waste and Recycling Centre and the Mont Cuet Green Waste site will be closed on Saturday.

Guernsey Waste Operations Manager, Sarah Robinson says: "Given the severity of the weather warnings for the weekend, the sites will be closed tomorrow.

"The disruption will likely extend into Sunday and possibly into Monday, but a decision on site openings for these days will be taken as the situation progresses and updates are provided.”

Guernsey airline Aurigny has offered customers booked on flights for travel on Saturday and Sunday free-of-charge moves to alternative flights within seven days of the original scheduled departure.

Guernsey Police says: "While the wind speeds are high, this is not expected to be as strong as Storm Ciarán.

"With that said, it is always difficult to be certain exactly where the worst of a storm will hit, and so we would strongly encourage islanders to be careful tomorrow.

"We are not issuing a warning for people to stay indoors, however, islanders should consider cancelling any activities which may put them at risk.

"Anything on the coast, particularly on the West Coast, could be very dangerous and people should avoid these areas. Depending on how badly the winds materialise, outdoor activities in general may be unwise."

Alderney

The States of Alderney say: "Residents are advised to take extra care when venturing out and to avoid traversing coastal areas during this period.

"Particular emphasis is placed on avoiding the West Coast of the island on Saturday when the most severe period of weather is forecast.

"Access to the Commercial Quay will be restricted to essential personnel only during this period and residents are discouraged from attempting to visit the Admiralty Breakwater and surrounding areas whilst this severe weather persists.

"Please would all residents ensure that any items in their gardens are secured to prevent damage to theirs and their neighbour’s property.

"This request is also extended to boat owners to ensure that their vessel is safe and secured especially if being stored in the boat park areas at the Harbour."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...