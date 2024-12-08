Wind warnings in the Channel Islands have now been lowered from a red warning to orange, although the advice is still for islanders is to remain cautious.

Gale-force 8 winds, occasionally severe gale-force 9 winds, and gusts up to 75mph were expected across the Bailiwicks.

Wind speeds in Jersey peaked at 9 pm last night (Saturday 8 December), with a maximum gust of 76mph recorded at St. Catherine’s.

While Storm Darragh did not reach anywhere near the strength of Storm Ciaran, there has been some damage sustained across the islands.

Jersey

Islanders were told to expect an increased risk of falling trees and debris on the roads, 18 fallen trees were confirmed to have been cleared overnight (Sunday 8 December.)

States of Jersey said: "Our teams worked through the night to clear 18 fallen trees and debris from main roads.

"Work continues on parish roads and in town where additional trees are down.

"There have also been reports of loose roof tiles across the island with the Les Quennevais Sports Centre is closed today while its roof undergoes assessment.

"The island's Emergency Planning team, in coordination with Jersey Met, is still monitoring Storm Darragh.

"Winds are expected to decrease steadily today from Force 8 currently (up to 58mph) to Force 6-7 by evening.

"This storm was less severe than Storm Ciarán, which recorded winds of Storm Force 11 and gusts exceeding 100mph."

Guernsey

While the wind warning has also been lowered in Guernsey, the advice is to stay indoors, when possible, until the Storm is no longer active.

In a statement, States of Guernsey said: "Being indoors is the safest and most sensible course of action for the rest of the day.

"The Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service continues to deal with a steady stream of calls, relating to fallen trees, fallen walls and fences, and some flooding.

"The main risk is flying debris, which is coming loose particularly on and around scaffolding.

"There is also loose debris on the roads and on the west coast, where there are areas with water coming over the sea walls.

"We continue to urge the Bailiwick to avoid outdoor activities and to stay away from the coast and the sea."

A school in Guernsey will be closed tomorrow (Monday 9 December) due to "significant damage" sustained during the high winds.

The States of Guernsey said the upper roof of La Houguette Primary School has leaks in several rooms and debris scattered across the roof and site.

The States said: "Because of this, the decision has been made to close tomorrow so contractors can attend, make the site safe, and begin repairs."

An update on the school's ability to reopen will be given on Monday afternoon. Credit: States of Guernsey

Alderney

The States of Alderney say: "Residents are advised to take extra care when venturing out and to avoid traversing coastal areas during this period.

"Particular emphasis is placed on avoiding the West Coast of the island on Saturday when the most severe period of weather is forecast.

"Access to the Commercial Quay will be restricted to essential personnel only during this period and residents are discouraged from attempting to visit the Admiralty Breakwater and surrounding areas whilst this severe weather persists.

"Please would all residents ensure that any items in their gardens are secured to prevent damage to theirs and their neighbour’s property.

"This request is also extended to boat owners to ensure that their vessel is safe and secured especially if being stored in the boat park areas at the Harbour."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...