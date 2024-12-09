A Scrutiny Panel in Jersey has found that islanders with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) could experience less stress, if more health staff were trained to issue medication prescribed to manage the neurological condition.

The Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel published a report following its review of the current process for prescribing medication to adults with ADHD.

The review began in July after the Panel heard that ADHD medication can currently only be prescribed by a specialist consultant psychiatrist, rather than GPs and other trained staff.

Currently Jersey only has one in post who can assess and diagnose patients, but the Panel heard they spend the majority of their time issuing repeat prescriptions.

Adults in Jersey are waiting around 3.5 years for an assessment at the moment.

Following the report, the Panel is calling for the Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Tom Binet, to introduce a training programme for nurses to allow them to give adults ADHD assessments as well.

The Panel is asking for this programme to be implemented within the next three months.

Deputy Louise Doublet, Chair of the Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel, said: "It is clear to the Panel that people who have shared their experiences with us feel let down by the current system. They are frustrated with the long wait for a diagnosis and lack of communication regarding not only that, but the impact the global shortage of ADHD medication could have on them.

"While there is little that Jersey can do to improve the situation regarding the shortage, we can remove some of theother obstacles people are facing.

"Allowing more staff to issue repeat prescriptions is vital to this and is something that can be delivered within the resources the department has and within a reasonable amount of time and would dramatically improve people’s experiences.

"It would also give the Minister time to work with the Primary Care Board on the proposed Shared Care Pathway, which would allow GPs to prescribe ADHD medication, and investigate what other options there are for othersecondary care medical staff to provide support in this area."

