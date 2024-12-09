In Pictures: A first look at Jersey's sustainable floating holiday pods
ITV Channel has been given a first look inside Jersey's new floating holiday pods.
'The Shells' can be found in the middle of St Helier Marina and hope to offer holidaymakers a new perspective: with views that change with the tides.
The culmination of a 6-month long project by Ports of Jersey, the floating self-catered accommodation pods are built from recycled materials and are designed to have a minimal environmental impact.
The pods can sleep up to 4 people and will be open for bookings from early 2025.
Take a look inside...
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...