ITV Channel has been given a first look inside Jersey's new floating holiday pods.

'The Shells' can be found in the middle of St Helier Marina and hope to offer holidaymakers a new perspective: with views that change with the tides.

The culmination of a 6-month long project by Ports of Jersey, the floating self-catered accommodation pods are built from recycled materials and are designed to have a minimal environmental impact.

The pods can sleep up to 4 people and will be open for bookings from early 2025.

Take a look inside...

The pods are located in St Helier Marina, just beyond the Lifeboat cafe. Credit: ITV Channel

The pods have one double bedroom plus a convertible sofa-bed Credit: ITV Channel

Views from the deck will change with the tides. Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey Marinas hope that visitors will understand island living best from the sea. Credit: ITV Channel

Made from recycled materials and powered by the sun, the pods could offer a model for the future of sustainable tourism in Jersey Credit: ITV Channel

The two pods are called 'Oyster' and 'Ormer' Credit: ITV Channel

