Jersey's Latin dance community celebrates festive season in St Helier

ITV Channel's reporter Philip Sime took his first steps on the dance floor...

Jersey's Latin dance community is celebrating its 15th year strutting its stuff in St Helier.

In celebration, the group held its Christmas get-together this weekend.

The group meets weekly and has more than 1,500 members on their books.

Instructor Hannah Cherrington-Hall says: "No matter what mood you're in, dancing always cheers you up and just takes you out of whatever's worrying or bothering you.

"We're very varied: different ages [and] different backgrounds from different countries but this is the one thing that brings us together and we're just a lovely community."

Organiser Adoni said: "It is easy and is a good way to forget about the work week.

"You meet all the people and you don't need years and years of experience to be able to enjoy it and dance here.

"You just need a few classes and then off you go."

