Liverpool dad shot dead in Cyprus

Today his devastated family paid tribute to the dad-of-one, who they said had a "heart of gold".

33-year old Gary Christodoulou from Walton is said to have been working on the island as a promoter. He was found on Thursday night with gunshot wounds to his head and body.

A Liverpool dad has been shot dead while driving between holiday resorts in Cyprus.

He was a well loved gentleman with a heart of gold. There was no reason for Gary to have been shot, it must be mistaken identity. This has left his family and friends heartbroken.

Police in Cyprus were first alerted to the car, which was discovered on the road between Ayia Napa and Rizoelia. According to local reports, the engine was running and the headlights were on, without any sign of a driver.

Gary's family have been told he escaped the car before being fatally shot in the acacia grove. He was found at 11.50pm on Thursday - less than two hours after the abandoned car was reported.

His family are fundraising to fly his body back to Liverpool.