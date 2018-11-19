Hospital worker held on suspicion of poisoning patients

A healthcare professional has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning patients as part of an investigation into allegations of mistreatment at a hospital.

Lancashire Police said they had been contacted by the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on November 8 over allegations of mistreatment and neglect of patients at the stroke unit.

A police spokesman said: "A healthcare professional was arrested in relation to these allegations.

"She was arrested on suspicion of administering a poison or noxious thing with the intent to injure and ill treatment or wilful neglect."

The woman, who was bailed to December 6, has been suspended.

Detective Chief Insp Jill Johnston said: "This arrest is part of an on-going investigation into allegations of mistreatment of patients by a healthcare professional at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

"The inquiry is complicated and we have a team of specialist detectives working on this case who are also offering support to those families who have had loved ones identified as potentially being involved.

"Our priority and the priority of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is to ensure the safety of patients."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0553 of November 14 or go to https://mipp.police.uk.