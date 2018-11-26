Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

'Britain's worst Christmas tree' isn't finished yet, say council bosses

Council bosses have defended a Christmas tree dubbed the worst in Britain by locals - by saying it's not finished yet.

The Christmas tree is in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester, where some residents were less than impressed by its "dead looking" appearance..

Wigan Council said it would be working with traders and the local community to finish off the tree in time for the Christmas lights switch-on. Credit: MEN Media

But Wigan Council said it isn't a purpose-bought Christmas tree, but rather a living tree planted there several years ago.

Town hall chiefs said the reason the tree looks the way it does is because it hasn't quite finished growing.

The 'living tree' was installed as part of the guided busway improvements to Tyldesley Market Square in 2015.

Currently adorned with half a dozen baubles and a snowflake on top, the council said there were are more decorations to come.

We are working together as a community in Tyldesley to make the town centre look festive and welcoming to residents and visitors.

The tree is a living tree and yet to grow to its full height. We will be decorating it later this week and we are looking forward to welcoming the people of Tyldesley to a successful switch-on event on December 1.

– Cllr Stephen Hellier