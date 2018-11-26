'Britain's worst Christmas tree' isn't finished yet, say council bosses

The Christmas tree is in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester, where some residents were less than impressed by its "dead looking" appearance..

Council bosses have defended a Christmas tree dubbed the worst in Britain by locals - by saying it's not finished yet.

But Wigan Council said it isn't a purpose-bought Christmas tree, but rather a living tree planted there several years ago.

Town hall chiefs said the reason the tree looks the way it does is because it hasn't quite finished growing.

The 'living tree' was installed as part of the guided busway improvements to Tyldesley Market Square in 2015.

Currently adorned with half a dozen baubles and a snowflake on top, the council said there were are more decorations to come.