Church's night shelter forced to close over Christmas after 'disgusting' arson attack

A church which offered free school meals to children and a night shelter to the homeless has been forced to close after thieves set fire to the building during a break-in. Greater Manchester Police is investigating the blaze at Heaton Park Methodist Church on Bury Old Road, at around 8pm on Saturday. The building was severely damaged in the fire, while several computer items were also stolen.

Heaton Park Methodist Church says it's "saddened" by what's happened. Credit: Heaton Park Methodist Church

The fire has caused significant damage to the church and it will be some time before we are able to reopen. We will be looking at how we relocate other actives normally based at Heaton Park Church, including a Refugee Night Shelter and Free School Meal event, as soon as possible. We are saddened that something like this would happen in our community, especially at this time of year and we pray for those who may be responsible. – Heaton Park Methodist Church

Rev Jez Hackett told the Press Association: "Thankfully the fire seems to have been contained to just one room, the prayer room, but this is obviously a pretty nasty thing to happen, particularly at this time of year. "We have had to cancel services at this church, although thankfully the Prestwich Methodist Church is just down the road so we will be moving services there. "But we also run a night shelter for refugees and offer food for children on free school meals, so we don't know what is going to happen with that now." He said insurers were due to visit the church in the coming days, but did not expect the church to re-open until at least mid-January.

Credit: PA