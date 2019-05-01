- ITV Report
Salford shooting: man seriously injured after being shot in front of child
A man remains in a serious condition in hospital after being shot while driving with a child in his car.
Police were called to Eccles New Road in Salford on Tuesday afternoon, where they found a man his 30s with a single gunshot wound to the chest.
The wound is serious but police say it is not believed to be life threatening.
The child, believed to be the victim's young son, was not injured.
The shooter is thought to have been riding a motorbike. No arrests have yet been made.
Police say they are currently treating the incident as a targeted attack and there is not believed to be a wider threat to the community.
They are urging anyone with information to get in touch, saying “we cannot allow a minority of individuals to perpetrate this kind of crime. We need the community’s help to end this kind of violence."