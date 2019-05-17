Life sentence for Neo-Nazi who plotted MP murder

Neo-Nazi paedophile Jack Renshaw is behind bars. Credit: GMP

A neo-Nazi paedophile who plotted to kill Labour MP Rosie Cooper has been jailed for at least 20 years. Jack Renshaw, 23, bought a 19-inch (48cm) Gladius knife to kill the West Lancashire MP and exact revenge on a female police officer who was investigating him for child sex offences.

Renshaw bought a 19-inch (48cm) Gladius knife to kill an MP. Credit: Lancashire Police

The plan was scuppered by whistleblower Robbie Mullen, who was at a meeting in a pub when Renshaw announced his intentions in July 2017, one year after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist. Renshaw, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years at the Old Bailey on Friday after he admitted making preparations to kill his local MP and making a threat to kill police officer Victoria Henderson.

Rosie Cooper was Renshaw's local MP. Credit: PA

In a statement after the sentencing, Mrs Cooper said: "My deepest wish is that this case is the last occasion when any public servant, any politician, has their life threatened for simply doing their job. "I believe today justice has been served. Not for me personally, but for every MP and public servant, and for our democratic way of life which affords us the privilege of free speech, without fear of violent retribution."

Renshaw was previously jailed for grooming two underage boys online. Credit: ITV