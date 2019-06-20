Wanted Dead and Just Fried: Rockers Bon Jovi run up £1,000 Nando's bill

US rock legends Bon Jovi were Livin' on a chicken wing and a Prayer after running up a monster £1,000 bill at a branch of Nando's.

The band brought the restaurant in Liverpool to a standstill as it tried to fill the order before the music legends took to the stage at a sold-out concert at Anfield football stadium.

Food fans had to Keep The Faith that there'd be enough chicken left at the Aintree branch for later after the band's jumbo order had been delivered on Wednesday night.

A Nando's spokesperson has confirmed the restaurant stopped taking orders for around an hour from 8pm when the rockers' order came through.