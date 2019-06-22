Hundreds of holiday makers delayed at Manchester airport after check-in failure

Hundreds of passengers are facing long delays at Manchester Airport due to an IT failure.

The glitch has resulted in huge queues of people unable to check-in with airlines until the problem is fixed. Airport bosses say they are investigating the cause of the IT failure.

One passenger, who asked not to be named, said: "Hundreds stuck in terminal one due to check in system failure. Lots of flights affected.

"Hundreds of people just left in queues."