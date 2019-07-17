- ITV Report
-
Joey Barton charged over post-match 'tunnel attack'
Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has been charged by police after a fracas following his side's match against Barnsley in March.
South Yorkshire Police said the 36-year-old one-time England international was charged after a man was left with facial injuries following an incident in the tunnel at the Oakwell Stadium on April 13.
Barnsley announced after the match that they had lodged formal complaints with both the English Football League and the Football Association over the incident after the match, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team and saw Fleetwood have a player sent off after 65 minutes.
Barton, who lives in Widnes, has been charged with actual bodily harm and bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 9.