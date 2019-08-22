Cuadrilla halts fracking after earthquake detected - biggest so far

Fracking at the Preston New Road site in Lancashire has been suspended temporarily after a 1.55 magnitude quake was detected last night.

The minor earthquake, which is the biggest one recorded at the site yet, comes just a week after the process was resumed again following months of suspension because of a spate of seismic events.

Most people who live near the site would not have sensed last night's movement, which the company say would have felt similar to someone dropping a large bag of shopping on the floor.