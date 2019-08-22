- ITV Report
Family devastated after 12-year-old boy killed in Spanish balcony fall
The mother of a 12-year-old boy who fell to his death from the balcony of a Spanish apartment block has paid tribute to him as "my life, my soul, my everything".
Lucas Briscoe, from Lostock Gralam in Cheshire, was on holiday with his mother Nicola Marshall and one of his school friends in the Costa Del Sol resort of Fuengirola when he fell on Tuesday afternoon.
They had been at the end of a two-week holiday and were getting ready to go home when the accident happened.
In an emotional tribute, Ms Marshall said:
Lucas, a talented singer and rugby player, was a student at St Nicholas High School in Hartford, Northwich. He had been due to audition for TV talent show The Voice this weekend.
Ms Marshall said she had been making lunch and nagging the boys to help clean when Lucas fell.
They had been staying in a holiday apartment owned by Lucas's father and Ms Marshall's ex-husband Gary Briscoe. Mr Briscoe has now flown to Spain.
Ms Marshall said:
Mr Briscoe said:
A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are offering support to the family of a British child who has died in Fuengirola. "Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time and Foreign Office staff are in contact with the Spanish police."
The death is being treated as an accident.