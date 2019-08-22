Family devastated after 12-year-old boy killed in Spanish balcony fall

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who fell to his death from the balcony of a Spanish apartment block has paid tribute to him as "my life, my soul, my everything".

Lucas Briscoe, from Lostock Gralam in Cheshire, was on holiday with his mother Nicola Marshall and one of his school friends in the Costa Del Sol resort of Fuengirola when he fell on Tuesday afternoon.

They had been at the end of a two-week holiday and were getting ready to go home when the accident happened.

In an emotional tribute, Ms Marshall said: