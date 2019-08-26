- ITV Report
-
Murder inquiry launched after woman's body discovered in Accrington Cemetery
Detectives believe the body of a woman found at Accrington Cemetery is missing mother-of-two, Lindsay Birbeck.
CCTV footage showed Lindsay, from Huncoat, around 4.10pm on Monday the 12th of August in the Burnley Road area walking in the direction of Accrington.
In a statement, Lancashire Constabulary said:
A lengthy and detailed examination has since been carried out by forensic experts and a post mortem will now take place to formally identify the body.