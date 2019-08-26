Advertisement

Murder inquiry launched after woman's body discovered in Accrington Cemetery

Lindsay Birbeck was last seen on August 12. Credit: Lancashire Police

Detectives believe the body of a woman found at Accrington Cemetery is missing mother-of-two, Lindsay Birbeck.

CCTV footage showed Lindsay, from Huncoat, around 4.10pm on Monday the 12th of August in the Burnley Road area walking in the direction of Accrington.

In a statement, Lancashire Constabulary said:

The discovery of a woman's body at Accrington Cemetery was found by a member of the public on Saturday August 24. Credit: MEN Media

At about [8pm] on Saturday evening we received a call from a member of the public and police officers and detectives attended Accrington Cemetery.

There sadly we found the body of a woman and as a result of our investigations regarding that we have now launched a murder investigation.

Whilst we’re yet to formally identify the body, we believe as this stage that it is Lindsay and we have informed the family of all the developments and family liaison officers are with them.

– Lancashire Constabulary

A lengthy and detailed examination has since been carried out by forensic experts and a post mortem will now take place to formally identify the body.