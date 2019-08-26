- ITV Report
-
Fourth earthquake detected at Lancashire fracking site in eleven days
A tremor measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale has been felt near the UK's only active fracking site, less than two days after a previously record-breaking tremor at the facility.
The British Geological Survey reported a large tremor related to fracking activity hit near Blackpool at 8.30am on Monday.
The Oil and Gas Authority said fracking will remain suspended until they have investigated the recent seismic event.
It's the fourth ''micro seismic event'' recorded at the site on Preston New Road in just eleven days and is the largest tremor yet.
Environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth has called for a complete fracking ban after the three large tremors.
Spokesman Jamie Peters said: "This issue of earthquakes in connection to unwanted fracking has always been serious but now it is getting out of hand.
"It's clearly not under control and at this point there is only one thing that can fix this situation: a ban, right now."
Residents living in the surrounding areas took to social media following the quake, which happened around 8.30am, to describe the ''ground shaking.''
Matt McIver, who lives nearly three miles away in Wrea Green, referred to an earlier statement comparing last Wednesdays 1.55 magnitude tremor to “a large bag of shopping dropping to the floor”.
Routine policy states hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking, is paused for 18 hours following any tremors larger than 0.5 on the scale.
In a tweet, Cuadrilla said:
Gordon Marsden, MP for Blackpool South said:
Cuadrilla began fracking at the Preston New Road site last year, but work has been interrupted by tremors from the site.