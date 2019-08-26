Fourth earthquake detected at Lancashire fracking site in eleven days

Credit: ITV News

A tremor measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale has been felt near the UK's only active fracking site, less than two days after a previously record-breaking tremor at the facility. The British Geological Survey reported a large tremor related to fracking activity hit near Blackpool at 8.30am on Monday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Oil and Gas Authority said fracking will remain suspended until they have investigated the recent seismic event.

Operations will remain suspended while the OGA gathers data from this and other recent seismic events and then considers carefully whether or not the hydraulic fracturing operations, mitigations and assumptions set out in the operator's Hydraulic Fracture Plan continue to be appropriate to manage the risk of induced seismicity at the Preston New Road site. – OGA

It's the fourth ''micro seismic event'' recorded at the site on Preston New Road in just eleven days and is the largest tremor yet. Environmental campaign group Friends of the Earth has called for a complete fracking ban after the three large tremors. Spokesman Jamie Peters said: "This issue of earthquakes in connection to unwanted fracking has always been serious but now it is getting out of hand. "It's clearly not under control and at this point there is only one thing that can fix this situation: a ban, right now."

Residents living in the surrounding areas took to social media following the quake, which happened around 8.30am, to describe the ''ground shaking.''

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Matt McIver, who lives nearly three miles away in Wrea Green, referred to an earlier statement comparing last Wednesdays 1.55 magnitude tremor to “a large bag of shopping dropping to the floor”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Routine policy states hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking, is paused for 18 hours following any tremors larger than 0.5 on the scale.

In a tweet, Cuadrilla said:

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Gordon Marsden, MP for Blackpool South said:

The set of tremors that have been felt across Blackpool and the Fylde & again this morning after Cuadrilla have resumed their fracking operation are extremely alarming. I shall be writing to Boris Johnson's Environment Secretary to demand an urgent investigation into these latest tremors and to order a further halt to the operations by Cuadrilla locally right now. – Gordon Marsden MP