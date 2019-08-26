Mother of four children murdered in Walkden petrol-bomb attack dies

Michelle Pearson Credit: Facebook

The mother of four children murdered in a petrol-bomb attack has died. Michelle Pearson, a mother-of-six, suffered severe burns in the attack on her home on Jackson Street, Walkden, Greater Manchester, in December 2017.

In a Facebook post, Michelle Pearson’s mum Sandra confirmed the news:

The scene of the fire in Walkden, Greater Manchester. Credit: PA

Michelle had struggled to come to terms with four of her children dying and she had been in hospital ever since the fire.

Earlier this year Michelle managed to raise £1000 for the Wythenshawe burns unit.

Credit: MEN Media

The donation was raised by family, friends and well-wishers through a number of fundraising efforts, including a vigil to mark the one year anniversary of the tragedy.

Last September, Michelle was not able to say a final goodbye at her children's funerals as she was still recovering from the injuries she suffered from the blaze.

Demi Pearson, 15, brother Brandon, eight, and sisters Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, died in the arson attack. Credit: ITV News

Hundreds of mourners attended the service for her children who died in the firebomb attack in Jackson Street, Walkden, Greater Manchester.

Credit: PA

The children were murdered as they slept in their beds after Zak Bolland, 23, and David Worrall, 26, smashed a kitchen window and threw petrol bombs inside in the dead of night. Bolland’s bottle "exploded" near the stairs, blocking the only exit to the ground floor and trapping the victims upstairs.

Zak Bolland was convicted of four counts of murder and three of attempted murder and was handed a minimum 40 year sentence. Credit: MEN Media

Mrs Pearson woke up screaming "Not the kids! Not my kids!" as flames engulfed the house at 5am on December 11. She was rescued with her youngest daughter Lia, who died in hospital two days later. All four "died a terrible death" from smoke inhalation and burns, the trial of the killers heard.

David Worrall was also convicted of the four murders and three counts of attempted GBH and was handed a 37 year sentence. Credit: MEN Media

Mrs Pearson’s son Kyle, 17, had been involved in a "petty" feud with Bolland over damage to his £200 car, prompting a series of tit-for-tat attacks. Bolland and Worrall were given four life sentences for murder after a trial in May and must serve a minimum of 40 and 37 years respectively before parole. Bolland’s girlfriend Courtney Brierley, 20, was jailed for 21 years for four counts of manslaughter.

Courtney Brierley was found guilty of four counts of mansalughter and was jailed for 21 years. Credit: MEN Media

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of Greater Manchester Police, said:

Yesterday, we were made aware that Michelle Pearson, who was seriously injured in a house fire in Walkden in 2017, passed away. As the Senior Investigating Officer for the investigation into the fire, I know first-hand how devastating the death of her four children was for Michelle and the news of her passing is incredibly tragic. I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Michelle’s loved ones at this terrible time. We will ensure that they receive any support they need from the investigation team as they come to terms with their loss. – GMP