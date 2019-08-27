Teenage boy arrested in Lindsay Birbeck murder case

The teenager, from Accrington, was arrested following an appeal for information after Lindsay's body was found.

Detectives in Lancashire have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of the murder of mother-of-two Lindsay Birbeck.

Det Supt Andy Cribbin, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “The response to our earlier appeal has been absolutely overwhelming and I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information.

“While we have made an arrest our enquiries are very much continuing and I would continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward, however I would urge people not to speculate and to be mindful of the comments they make, especially on social media, as this causes distress to the family and could impact on our investigation.”

Lindsay, 47, went missing from home on August 12th and a murder inquiry was launched after her body was found at Accrington Cemetery on Saturday August 24.

A post mortem examination has been conducted and shows that Lindsay was strangled.

Policer are urging urge anyone with information to submit it through the major crime web portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119E06-PO1