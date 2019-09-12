- ITV Report
Baby boy pulled from River Irwell named locally as Zakari Bennett
A baby boy pulled from the River Irwell in Greater Manchester has been named locally as Zakari Bennett.
Police were called shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday September 11, to reports that a child was in the river near to Blackburn Street.
Emergency services - including a police helicopter - immediately attended and the baby boy was pulled from the water and taken to hospital.
The boy, who is believed to have been 11-months-old, died a short time later.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.
A scene is still in place on Blackburn Street, at the junctions with Stand Lane and Radcliffe New Road, whilst further enquiries are carried out by specialist officers this morning.
Detective Inspector Wes Knights, who is leading the investigation on behalf of the Major Incident Team, said:
Detectives are urging any witnesses to get in touch as a matter of urgency and are particularly keen for anyone with images or videos which show the incident or the immediate aftermath.
- Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 8797 or 101 quoting incident number 1930 of 11/09/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
- Anybody with images or video of the incident can send them to police via Dropbox using scd.cctv@gmp.police.