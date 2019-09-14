- ITV Report
-
83-year-old man 'stabbed in the back' as woman, 30, arrested in Liverpool
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after an 83-year-old man was stabbed in the back.
Police were called to a block of flats on Mill Street in Toxteth at around 5.40pm yesterday following reports that a man has suffered a 'puncture wound to the back.'
The man was taken to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.
A woman was arrested at a nearby property on suspicion of s18 wounding and is currently in custody where she is being questioned by police. A local man told the ECHO he had seen police in the area after a pensioner was 'stabbed.'