Investigation launched after teenager dies in police pursuit

An independent investigation has been launched after a 14-year-old boy died when he crashed a suspected stolen car during a police pursuit.

Police attempted to stop the Fiat 500 in Wigan, Greater Manchester, at about 1.25pm on Friday, before it collided with two cars.

The boy was taken to hospital from the scene in Ashton Road, Golborne, and was pronounced dead in the early hours of Saturday.

Two other boys, aged 14 and 15, who were travelling in the Fiat, were also taken to hospital.

The 14-year-old suffered minor injuries and has since been discharged but the 15-year-old remains in hospital, his condition described as critical but stable.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it is investigating the incident.

"We have made initial contact with the boy's family to explain our involvement and express our condolences," the office said.