Little boy leaves adorable note on police windscreen to thank officers for 'saving lives'

Dear Adam. If you are reading this I would hope someone is showing you because you are probably too young to be on Facebook/Twitter.

"I just wanted to say thanks on behalf of the city centre policing team & other colleagues in GMP for your lovely card and kind words. A great reminder to us of why we do what we do.

"I especially love your picture of a police car and officer with a list of equipment.

"Please ask an adult to e-mail us city.centre@gmp.police.uk if you would like to come and visit our team.

"We would love to meet you and you could sit in a police car and try some of the equipment on although I'm afraid we can't let you play with a Taser."