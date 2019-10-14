Advertisement

Little boy leaves adorable note on police windscreen to thank officers for 'saving lives'

The thank-you note was left on the police windscreen. Credit: MEN Media

An adorable thank you note was left on the windscreen of a police car by a little boy.

The message thanked officers for 'saving our lives' and was discovered underneath the wiper of a Greater Manchester Police vehicle in Manchester city centre.

It also included a drawing of an officer with a police car and a list of all the equipment they carry, including pepper spray, a radio and even a Taser.

It read:

To police officers. Thank you for saving lives and keeping us safe.

"I really like the police because they are kind and when I wave at them they always wave back."

'From Adam'.

– Adam
The note was addressed to Manchester Police Credit: Men Media

GMP are now hoping to track down Adam's parents so they can invite him to meet the officers.

But the cops joked that the little boy would not be allowed to test out a Taser.

Inspector Jon Middleton said: "

Dear Adam. If you are reading this I would hope someone is showing you because you are probably too young to be on Facebook/Twitter.

"I just wanted to say thanks on behalf of the city centre policing team & other colleagues in GMP for your lovely card and kind words. A great reminder to us of why we do what we do.

"I especially love your picture of a police car and officer with a list of equipment.

"Please ask an adult to e-mail us city.centre@gmp.police.uk if you would like to come and visit our team.

"We would love to meet you and you could sit in a police car and try some of the equipment on although I'm afraid we can't let you play with a Taser."

– Inspector Jon Middleton