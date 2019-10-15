Child, 12, dies on railway tracks after youngsters spotted walking on line

A child has died on railway lines in Merseyside.

A bunch of flowers had been tied to railings at the scene with the message: "Shine bright like a diamond. You was the happiest little boy."

A boy and his mother left a card with a poem inside.

A note in a child's handwriting said: "Going to miss you mate, why would you do such a thing."

Emergency services were called to the tracks near Bedford Road in Bootle shortly after 7pm on Monday.

There had been reports of two youngsters on the tracks.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to the line in Bootle shortly after 7pm last night following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended. However, sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The spokeswoman did not confirm any details of the deceased.

A spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service confirmed an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and members of the Hazardous Area Response Team had been sent to the scene.