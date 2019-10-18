Two arrested after the death of a one year old girl

Greater Manchester Police say a one-year-old girl has died at a home in Radcliffe.

Shortly after 2.25pm on Wednesday 16 October 2019 officers were called to reports that a one-year-old girl was injured at a property on Cross Lane, Radcliffe.

Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died despite best efforts of specialist doctors.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.