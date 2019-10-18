Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Two arrested after the death of a one year old girl

Credit: Press Association

Greater Manchester Police say a one-year-old girl has died at a home in Radcliffe.

Shortly after 2.25pm on Wednesday 16 October 2019 officers were called to reports that a one-year-old girl was injured at a property on Cross Lane, Radcliffe.

Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died despite best efforts of specialist doctors.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.

This is a truly devastating incident that has led to a one-year-old girl losing her life.

Specially trained police officers are with the family and are doing everything they can to support them through this dreadful time.

“A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have now been arrested and we are working hard to understand what course of events led to the death of an innocent baby girl.”

– Superintendent Chris Bridge, Greater Manchester Police