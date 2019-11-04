Teenager dies after police chase ends in crash

A teenage boy has died after a road collision which followed a police chase in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said officers attempted to stop a Ford Fusion on Burnage Lane around 9.25pm on Sunday but the car failed to stop and collided into a nearby building.

Two men in the car were taken to hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

"One of them - believed to be a boy in his late teens - has since sadly died," police said.

"The other remains in hospital for treatment."

Police said the case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which had launched an investigation in the circumstances around the crash, in line with policy.