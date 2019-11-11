Man admits to setting off fireworks during Remembrance Sunday event

A man, who has admitted ruining a Remembrance Sunday event by setting off fireworks, has been sentenced to 16-weeks in prison.

Stuart Potts let off two fireworks as the Last Post ended and hundreds of people stood observing the two minutes' silence for the war dead at the cenotaph in Eccles, Salford, on Sunday.

Potts, squatting in a disused pub across the road from the cenotaph, fired the fireworks while sat on a ledge of a first-floor window.

The 38-year-old appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Potts pleaded guilty to one count of throwing a firework in a public place and a public order offence.

The court heard a statement from an ex-Royal Marine, at the event to place a cross on the cenotaph for a fallen comrade, who said the loud bangs had reminded him of combat and it had affected his post-traumatic stress disorder.

He also said it was the most disrespectful thing he had witnessed at such an event.