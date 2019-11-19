7 year old writes to Father Christmas asking for 'a house and food' for family

A seven-year-old child has written a letter to Father Christmas asking for a house and food for her family.

The message was handed in to a "Santa postbox" at the cafe of a community centre in Liverpool.

It read "Dear Father Christmas. Can you help? Can we have a home for Christmas?

"Mam wants us to be all together, can you give us some food and can I just have just nice doll for Christmas. Thank you".