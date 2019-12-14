Body found near Cheshire village identified as 15-year-old Alex Rodda

A suspected murder victim whose body was found near a village in Trafford has been named as 15-year-old Alex Rodda.

The body was discovered on Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley, Cheshire - near the border with neighbouring Hale - early on Friday morning (December 13).

Alex's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Cheshire Police say.

Officers have arrested a teenage man, age 18, from Knutsford, on suspicion of his murder.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death.