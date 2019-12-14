- ITV Report
Body found near Cheshire village identified as 15-year-old Alex Rodda
A suspected murder victim whose body was found near a village in Trafford has been named as 15-year-old Alex Rodda.
The body was discovered on Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley, Cheshire - near the border with neighbouring Hale - early on Friday morning (December 13).
Alex's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Cheshire Police say.
Officers have arrested a teenage man, age 18, from Knutsford, on suspicion of his murder.
He remains in custody for questioning.
Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death.
A police cordon remained in place near a farm on Saturday morning (December 14) while investigators worked at the scene.
Forensic officers combed through a large woodland area for clues.
Police dogs were also being used at the scene to search the area.
A section of the road off Ashley Mill Lane - which runs through an area of fields and thick woodland - remains closed off.
The Cheshire village sits below Hale and Bowdon in neighbouring Trafford.
Anyone with information or CCTV or dashcam footage that may help the investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 587226, give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.