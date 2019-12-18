Hunt for hundreds of armed motorcyclists after large scale Halloween disorder

CCTV footage has been released in a bid to trace dozens of motorcyclists who carried out a "large scale violent disorder" on Halloween night.

A gang thought to number over a hundred men, some armed with weapons including knives and a sword, are thought to be linked to a number of instances of anti-social behaviour across Wythenshawe and Sale.

They were filmed at a petrol station on Altrincham Road - where a number of things were stolen: