- ITV Report
-
Hunt for hundreds of armed motorcyclists after large scale Halloween disorder
CCTV footage has been released in a bid to trace dozens of motorcyclists who carried out a "large scale violent disorder" on Halloween night.
A gang thought to number over a hundred men, some armed with weapons including knives and a sword, are thought to be linked to a number of instances of anti-social behaviour across Wythenshawe and Sale.
They were filmed at a petrol station on Altrincham Road - where a number of things were stolen:
What happened?
Police say a large number of bikes were seen between the hours of 6pm and 11pm on Halloween night being driven "in a dangerous manner" on motorways - riding on pavements and also blocking roads.
As well as the petrol shop incident, the group were seen close to Wythenshawe Hospital and later in Wythenshawe Park.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the men involved or who have dashcam footage from that night.