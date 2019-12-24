Cycling paramedic kicked in head when treating a patient in Manchester

Ambulance bosses have condemned the thug who carried out an unprovoked attack on a paramedic in Manchester city centre.

Cyclist paramedic Ian Shortman was knelt down treating a patient when the attacker 'ran up unexpectedly and kicked him in the head', the North West Ambulance Service said in a statement.

He required hospital treatment including numerous brain scans due to dizziness and headaches, but fortunately is now recovering at home.

NWAS said the alleged attacker was caught nearby by three doorman and the patient Mr Shortman was attending to was taken to hospital.

Greater Manchester Police responded and an arrest was made.

Mr Shortman described the assault as 'terrifying', but thanked the Good Samaritans who intervened to help.

"In 20 years’ service for NWAS and the people of Manchester, this is the most terrifying assault I’ve ever been subjected to," he said.

"At the point of being kicked I was completely vulnerable and disoriented, if it hadn’t been for intervention of the good people out there, I dread to think about the outcome."