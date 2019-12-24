- ITV Report
Oh Deer! Four stranded deer rescued from river in Manchester
Four stranded deer have been rescued after they were trapped on the banks of the River Irwell in Salford.
The animal welfare charity, The RSPCA joined forces with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service to rescue the deer who were trapped on the river bank, after receiving reports over the weekend that the roe deer were stuck on a piece of land.
It is believed the deer were washed downstream from the Kersal Wetlands on Friday December 20, and were trapped on a piece of land between the river and a high fence as they were unable to swim back upstream.
Animal Welfare Officer, Steve Wickham, who led the four-hour rescue decided to name the deers Dancer, Prancer, Dasher and Blitzen, he said: