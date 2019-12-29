Emergency response after pram spotted near water in country park

Divers are preparing to search a river after a pram and a child's belongings were found on the bank. There's a huge emergency response at Etherow County Park in Stockport this afternoon after concerns were raised with police.

Specialist firefighters are set to search the River Etherow, close to a weir in the country park.

Officers leading the search say no-one has reported seeing anyone in the water.

Police, ambulances and at least one helicopter are reported to be at the scene.

Eve Dugdale was walking in the country park with family and friends when the emergency services arrived at the scene.

She said: “We’d just walked past the waterfall when three fire engines, an ambulance and the helicopter turned up.

“We saw a pram in the water at the waterfall with all the baby paraphernalia in the water.

“It was a grey and black buggy near the bottom and it looked like a blanket, a changing mat and other stuff were at different stages above above it.

“They moved us off and we walked away. We’re at the entrance to the park now and there are loads of vehicles here.

“It’s a really popular spot, especially at this time of year and there are loads of families about.

“Everyone seems to be a bit shocked.”