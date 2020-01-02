- ITV Report
Driver stopped by police on motorway in Bury for driving with no front tyres was almost SIX times over limit
A driver spotted by police on a motorway near Bury with no front tyres was almost six times over the drink drive limit. The motorist was pulled over on the M66 and detained after scoring 196mg of alcohol when he was breathalysed at the roadside, when the legal limit is 35mg.
North West Motorway Police shared photos of the car, describing it as "unbelievable".
In a tweet, the force said: "You can see why it came to our notice."